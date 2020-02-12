Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $668.03 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,723,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,170,392 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 11.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $668,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,250,496 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,633 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

