Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,006,655 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 466,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 132,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,850. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,071.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

