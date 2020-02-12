Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 561,800 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 561,800 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit were worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,924. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.74%. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

