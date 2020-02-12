Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 735,791 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 735,791 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $122,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Plains GP by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 553,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

