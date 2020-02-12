KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 365,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 680,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,374. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

