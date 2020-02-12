Kemper Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.03.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $32,721,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.