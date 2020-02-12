Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. Kemper has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

