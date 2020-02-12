Keystone Financial Group Acquires 106 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

