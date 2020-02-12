Keystone Financial Group Acquires 371 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. 1,755,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.