Keystone Financial Group Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.09. 503,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

