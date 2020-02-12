Keystone Financial Group Buys 4,016 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,999,000 after buying an additional 186,282 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $229.50. 15,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,179. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $158.97 and a one year high of $230.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.74.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.