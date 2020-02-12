Keystone Financial Group Has $768,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. 323,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,677 shares of company stock worth $3,275,838 in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

