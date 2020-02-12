Keystone Financial Group Purchases 2,963 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.60. 15,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,707. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.