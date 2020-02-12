Keystone Financial Group Sells 29,620 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,415.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 142,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 75,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,693. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

