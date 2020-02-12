KFG Resources (CVE:KFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About KFG Resources (CVE:KFG)

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for KFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.