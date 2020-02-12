KKR Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

