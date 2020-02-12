Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.
