Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

