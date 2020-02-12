Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451.60 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.81), approximately 3,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 339.16. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

