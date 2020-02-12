Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.44. Koss shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 3,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

