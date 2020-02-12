KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

KWEB stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,943. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

