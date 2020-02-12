Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

