L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of L S Starrett stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. L S Starrett has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of L S Starrett by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.