Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,019 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.