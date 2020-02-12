Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.