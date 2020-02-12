Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.