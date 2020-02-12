Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $67,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $104,664,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

