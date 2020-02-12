Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8,450.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

ERUS opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.