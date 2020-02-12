Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $121.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

