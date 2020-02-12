Landstar System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of LSTR opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

