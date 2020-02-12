Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 141,782 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,782 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.49% of SBA Communications worth $132,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.92. 266,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.23. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $287.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

