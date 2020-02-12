Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,975 shares of company stock worth $1,617,276. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

