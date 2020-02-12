Laurentian Bank of Canada Trims TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Target Price to C$5.75

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.33.

TSE:TOG traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.85. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.27 million and a PE ratio of -985.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

