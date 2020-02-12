Laurentian Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.65

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGY. CIBC reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE SGY remained flat at $C$0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,152. The stock has a market cap of $320.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.65.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.