Laurentian Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.65

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGY. CIBC reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE SGY remained flat at $C$0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,152. The stock has a market cap of $320.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.65.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

