Lawrence P. Guiheen Buys 20,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADMA opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.