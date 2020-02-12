LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

LCII traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.16.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.