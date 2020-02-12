LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,240 shares of company stock worth $243,112. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LCNB by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LCNB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. LCNB has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

