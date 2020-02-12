Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LEN.B traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 71,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,266. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

