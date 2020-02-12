Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.44

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 46925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,234,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

