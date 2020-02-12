Leonard A. Comma Sells 5,960 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JACK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 642,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

