LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.85

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.85 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 5376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

