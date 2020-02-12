Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.32, 987,709 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,631,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.