Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

