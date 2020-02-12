Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,246,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 668,114 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $477.50 million, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

