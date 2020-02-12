Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Life Storage worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. 8,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

