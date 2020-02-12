Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 20.5% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price traded up 20.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.64, 1,121,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average session volume of 266,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a report on Monday.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $568.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.42.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.