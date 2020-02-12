LivePerson’s (LPSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. 539,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.86. LivePerson has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock worth $1,137,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.