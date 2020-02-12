Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.66

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.66 and traded as high as $71.35. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 247,303 shares trading hands.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.6299998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

