Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.60. 1,418,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

