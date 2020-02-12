LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 484,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,118. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

