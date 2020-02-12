Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

